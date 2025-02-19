New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $209.78 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Danaher worth $209,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DHR opened at $204.22 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

