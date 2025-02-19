New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,778 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $268,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $126,703,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $464.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.14 and a 200-day moving average of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

