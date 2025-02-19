New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $195,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

