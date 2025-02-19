New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,294 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $142,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $230.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.29 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.