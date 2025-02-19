Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.94 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 64.45 ($0.81). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 64.45 ($0.81), with a volume of 1,928 shares.

Newmark Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.44.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newmark Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Newmark Security Company Profile

About Newmark Security plc

Newmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic and physical security systems, which focus on personal security, the safety of assets and reduced operational cost. Operating through two established and wholly owned divisions, Grosvenor Technology (Electronic) and Safetell (Physical Security), the Group admitted to trading on AIM in 1997.

Grosvenor Technology provides security and attendance solutions via its Access Control and Workforce Management lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.