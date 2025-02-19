Newmont (NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NEM opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.
In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
