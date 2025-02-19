Newmont (NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEM opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

