Nexxen International (LON:NEXN) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.08). 440,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 495,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($4.89).

Nexxen International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.95. The company has a market cap of £649.16 million, a PE ratio of -915.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core.

