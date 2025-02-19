Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $167.60 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

