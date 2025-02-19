Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.70 and a 200 day moving average of $397.03. The company has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.