Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,045,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,823,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.