NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.96 and traded as low as C$4.74. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 1,372,449 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

