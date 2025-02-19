NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.58. 3,981,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,144,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,984.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

