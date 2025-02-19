Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Stock Price Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 4,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Nutriband Trading Down 10.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

