Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.