Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 241,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 212,146 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,169,805 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,592 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oatly Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,701,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,978 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,264,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

