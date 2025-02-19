OGE Energy Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4213 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
OGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
OGE Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE Energy
About OGE Energy
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OGE Energy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.