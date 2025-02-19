OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.210-2.330 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.21-$2.33 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,749. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

