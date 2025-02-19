OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.05%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.