Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 6,523,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,009,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Oklo Trading Down 9.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $5,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

