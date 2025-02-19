Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.28 and traded as low as $37.88. Omega Flex shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 13,829 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omega Flex

Omega Flex Price Performance

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 38.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.