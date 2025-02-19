ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

OGS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. 608,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,829. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $57.74 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

