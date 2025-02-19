Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading 9.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.84 ($0.12). 265,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 51,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Orcadian Energy Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.25. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53.

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (1.26) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Orcadian Energy had a negative net margin of 925.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian’s strategy is to secure discovered resources at low cost and to transform those resources into reserves and onto production

The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.

Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations.

