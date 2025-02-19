Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 116330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Oriental Land Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

