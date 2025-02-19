Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 22.04%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,162. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OR. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

