Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

