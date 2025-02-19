PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.45. 323,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,547 shares of company stock worth $17,625,128. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,269,000 after purchasing an additional 362,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,509,000 after purchasing an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,189,000 after purchasing an additional 565,967 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

