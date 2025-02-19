Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Up 2% – What’s Next?

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 187.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,940 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 232.12% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $33,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

