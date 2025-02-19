Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.86. 18,344 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

