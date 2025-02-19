Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Shares Up 26% – What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) shares rose 26% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 420,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 129,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 26.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.