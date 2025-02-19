Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,411 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 9.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after buying an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,583,028.18. The trade was a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,301,387 shares of company stock worth $575,821,045. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.81.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

