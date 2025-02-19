Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

PAAS stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,053. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.84 and a beta of 1.28.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

