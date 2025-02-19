Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.03 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 809 ($10.18). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 789 ($9.93), with a volume of 264,185 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 752.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 751.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 101.10 ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 27.20 ($0.34) dividend. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 26,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £212,999.80 ($268,025.42). Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,241 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £16,359.30 ($20,585.50). Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

