Parker Financial LLC Has $13.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.