Parker Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parker Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ stock opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.