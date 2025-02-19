Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

INDY opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.