Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $14.46 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,139 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FNDA opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

