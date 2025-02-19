Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,873 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

