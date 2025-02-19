Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $454.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.