Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 66,368 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,368 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 285,463 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

