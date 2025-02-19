Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. Sells 230,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.06. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

