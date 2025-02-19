PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

