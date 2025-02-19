Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,363 ($17.19) and last traded at GBX 1,363 ($17.19), with a volume of 916593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,348 ($17.01).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.66) to GBX 1,450 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,299.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,163.31. The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Pearson news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.35), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,275,056.69). Also, insider Sherry Coutu acquired 731 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,282 ($16.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,371.42 ($11,822.15). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

