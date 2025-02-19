Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $589.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $510.45 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

