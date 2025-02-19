Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

