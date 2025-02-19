Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,084 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 142.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

