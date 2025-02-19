Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $320.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

PEN opened at $299.87 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.97.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,118.40. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

