Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Beazer Homes USA worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 711.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 368,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 173,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 783.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 109,702 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,362,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.