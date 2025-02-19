Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,803 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Veritex worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

