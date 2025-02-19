Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Invests $9.27 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. Broadcom comprises about 5.4% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 74,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

