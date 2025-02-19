PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

